When Koforidua hosted the 67th Independence Day National Parade

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 09 - 2024 , 05:49

When Koforidua hosted the 67th Independence Day National Parade Koforidua, especially the central business district, was last Wednesday virtually deserted.

That was because the people, including traders, trooped to the newly built Youth Resource Centre to watch the Independence Day parade of schoolchildren, students and personnel of the various security services.

It was the first time such an event was held in the town and as such most of the people found it expedient to leave what they were doing to watch the parade.

People from all walks of life, including Ghanaians in the diaspora and their spouses and children, were also there to have a glimpse of the celebrations and also to see the President.

Also present at the Youth Resource Centre were all the 11 paramount chiefs in the region, led by the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II.

Some of the dignitaries present were the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his wife Rebecca; President of La Cote D'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara; the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife Samira; the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, and her spouse, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Others were the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo Dampare, some top army personnel, Justices of the Supreme Court, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, Members of Parliament (MPs),metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), ambassadors and members of the Council of State.

Also present were the presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, and the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim.

Religious groups such as Muslims and Christians and the Council of Muslim Chiefs and Imams were also there to offer prayers to make the celebration a success.

Most of the schoolchildren and students were also there to see President Akufo-Addo face to face for the first time.

Cultural displays

The event was characterised by cultural displays depicting dances of the various ethnic groups.

Some of these groups were the Dagombas, Krobos, Akans such as the Asantes, Fantes, Akyems, Kwahus, Akwamus and Ewes, among others.

All members of the groups were splendidly dressed in their traditional costume, drumming and dancing during the march past to the admiration of the dignitaries, especially the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara.

While the Krobos were performing the Dipo dance, the Ewes were exhibiting the Agbadza and the Ashantis were also performing kete and adowa, among other dances.

The Northern group, particularly the Dagombas and the Mamprusis, were also displaying their ingenuity in the Takai dance with their beautiful smock (fugu).

Generally, it was the men who were beating the drums and the men and women doing the movements to match the drumming, making the event an exciting one.

Talents

Almost all the groups displayed their talents in drumming and dancing, particularly in front of the dais.

There were also schoolchildren who exhibited their talents in poetry recitals to mark the 67th national Independence Day anniversary celebration.

The hundreds of people who trooped to the newly built Koforidua Youth Resource Centre (Koforidua Sports Stadium) to watch the parade all had miniature Ghana flags which they waved.

Also flying past were aircraft of the Ghana Air Force, while military, police and fire service personnel, ambulance service equipment, including police visibility motorbikes were also not left out in the celebrations.

Twenty contingents, made up of 10 male and 10 female groups from the military, police, fire service, prisons service, immigration service and the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue

Authority, as well as schoolchildren and students and other voluntary organisations, particularly traders, were also not left out of the celebration.

Traders

Traders who were selling all sorts of merchandise and food items took advantage of the large number of people in and outside the vicinity to do brisk business.

They sold meals such as waakye, rice, banku, tuo-zaafi, fufu and soft drinks such as coca-cola, malt and other soft drinks, as well as bottled mineral water and sachet water.

Others too put up for sale footwear, clothes, shirts, bags, trousers, sandals and African prints to celebrate the day.

Hajia Maimuna Mohammed, a waakye seller (rice and beans) who declined to mention the amount of money she got from the sales told the Daily Graphic that she took advantage of the celebration for the first time to make money.

She said many people bought the waakye before entering the venue to witness the celebration.

Hajia Rukaya Mohammed who described the event as a source of livelihood said it had improved her living condition.

Another resident of the area who sells different brands of bottled and sachet water, Amanda Sam, also told the Daily Graphic that she started selling the water from Tuesday, March 5 till day break and continued on Wednesday, March 6.

More money

She said she sold a lot of water and the money would help her to take good care of her children.

She appealed to the planning committee of the 67th national Independence Day anniversary celebration to consider organising the event in Koforidua again next year.

A Ghanaian resident in the United States of America, Barbara Acheampong, who was highly elated at the celebrations, told the Daily Graphic that she brought her children along to witness the celebration.

She expressed her joy at seeing President Akufo-Addo face to face, saying that it was a historic feat for her.

Writer's email: [email protected]