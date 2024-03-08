Encourage each other to succeed - Graphic MD urges women

Florence Adom Asamoah Mar - 08 - 2024 , 17:25

The Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ato Afful, has advised women to “encourage each other to succeed”.

He was speaking at the International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Women’s Chapter of the Local Union in collaboration with The Mirror on the theme: “Investing in Women: Accelerating Growth”.

Mr Afful urged women to support each other and provide mutual support by creating opportunities for each other’s advancement, saying “Women should be deliberate about supporting each other."

He expressed the optimism that as women strive to take up leadership roles at the company, he encouraged others to take up responsibilities to promote the growth of the company.

The Human Resource Manager, Mrs Dela Bonsu, also encouraged women to prioritise self-investment and strive for personal growth, emphasizing the importance of mastering emotions and embracing the positive aspects of womanhood.

"Empowering women is empowering the growth of a nation as a whole", she stated.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Local Union, Romeo Torkonor, admonished women to add their voices to the ongoing conversation on LGBTQ+.

“Adam found a women from his sleep. Procreation started from them; you and I were procreated through them. If the narration that we are hearing is true; procreation is gone..... so as part of International Women’s Day, share the idea’’, he said.

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8 as a focal point in women’s right movement. It focuses on issues such as gender equity, reproductive health, violence and abuse against women.

This year’s theme is, “Inspire Inclusion”.