Palestinian Embassy presents food items to Muslims

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 08 - 2024 , 08:30

The Palestinian Embassy has presented food items to more than 600 Muslims from four selected Muslim communities in Accra in support of the celebration of the end of Ramadan.

The food items included bags of rice, cooking oil, salt, sugar as well as can foods including mackerel and corned beef. The beneficiary communities were Nima, Maamobi, New Town and Madina.

The Palestin­ian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdulfatah Alsattari, also used the occasion which took place at the embassy in Accra to celebrate his birthday with about 180 children selected from some deprived areas in the Central Region.

He dined, danced and played games with them as part of the celebration.

Support

He said the distribution of food during the month of Ramadan was something they did every year. However, this year’s occasion was very challenging due to the war in Gaza which, according to him, had brought suffering the people of Palestine.

Even in the midst of the crisis, he said the Palestinian community could not turn their back on the less privileged Ghanaians and still had to squeeze money out of their tight budget for this year’s occasion.

“I also want to use this medium to thank the Palestinian community for its support in making that this occasion is a success,” Mr Alsattari said. He also commended the government and the people of Ghana for their continuous support to the Palestine cause over the years.

“I assured that the embassy and the Palestinian people will continuous support to the less privileged in Ghana every year and put smiles on their faces,” he said. The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, on behalf of the beneficiaries, said food dona­tion was in the spirit of the “Islam­ic generosity and compassion.”

“One of the spirit that is encouraged during the fasting season is to look at the concerns and conditions of the deprived in society, virtue should encourage you to show compassion and love to people,” he added.

He also urged his fellow Muslims to emerge from Ramadan with a renewed mindset. He said they must be patient and very forgiving people and avoid violence, particularly, as election was approaching.

“If you have come from fasting, don’t allow any politician to influence you to do violence. Your integrity as a good Muslim must show in your actions during the elections,” Sheikh Shaibu said.

“Let’s come out or Ramadan as refined and purified people, become more conscious and walk in the path of purity and this must show in our day-to-day dealing with people,” he added.