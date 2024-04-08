2 Central Region institutions receive support from ASA Savings

Joana Kumi Apr - 08 - 2024 , 08:30

Microfinance institution, ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited, has presented medical equipment and stationery to two institutions in the Central Region.

The Anomabo branch of ASA donated the items, which included adult weighing scales, digital BP machines, pulse oximeters, ward screens, a water tank, a washing machine and a television set, to the Anomabo Model Health Centre.

The other donation, made by the Mankessim branch of ASA to the Ayisha Islamic Basic School at Mankessim, included stationery and other items, including a printer, ceiling fans, dustbins and a desktop computer.

The branch manager for ASA-Anomabo, Addai-Boateng Bediako, said that it was always important for institutions to give back to the communities they operated in, explaining that he visited the Anomabo Model Health Centre to find out what the company could do to help the facility.

The Physician Assistant in charge of Anomabo Model Health Centre, Mary Agidi, said, "Recently, the facility was upgraded to a model health centre and with the model health centre, we need a whole lot to enhance our performance."

The Municipal Director of Health Services, Ms Gifty Ankrah, whose representative, Jerome Kwesitey, received the donation, also promised ASA that the items would be put to good use, saying the intervention by ASA Savings and Loans was commendable and would significantly improve the quality of its operations.

Aiysha Basic

At the presentation at Mankessim, the Branch Manager for ASA Mankessim, Donne Eli, explained that the gesture would help enhance learning. "As a company, we believe in giving back to society or the community in which we operate. We settled on this school in order to help enhance learning because we believe in quality education,” he said.

The Area Manager of ASA, Mohammad Nasimul Islam, observed that no nation could prosper without education “as education remains the backbone of every country’s development”, adding that the gesture was the company's bit towards quality education delivery.

The Headteacher of Ayisha Islamic Basic School, Patrick Kobina Eshun, thanked ASA Savings and Loans for the gesture and pledged to put them to good use. He said that the donation would help deal with the school’s sanitation challenges.