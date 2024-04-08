Assin Odumase raises funds towards durbar ground construction

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 08 - 2024 , 08:30

The people of Assin Odumase in the Assin South District last Saturday organised a homecoming ceremony in the town to raise funds towards the construction of a modern durbar ground.

The function attracted many dignitaries, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who is also a Deputy Minister of Education, and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin South, Madam Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah.

The people have so far constructed and roofed three structures at the durbar ground. The project is being funded with special annual development levies of GH¢200 per non-resident males and GH¢100 per female with the resident citizens paying GH¢50 per male and GH¢30 per female.

In an address, Rev. Ntim Fordjour commended the communal spirit of the people and urged them not to relent in their efforts. He stressed that it was the government's policy to help communities which initiated self-help development projects to raise the quality of life of the people.

Revd Ntim Fordjour said he had spent GH¢3,500 to improve the water system at Assin Odumase while the district assembly had also constructed a bridge in the town to link the town with the nearby communities.

The MP and the DCE donated GH¢1,500 cash towards the project. An independent parliamentary candidate for Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Damptey, gave GH¢1,500 towards the durbar ground while an Akyem Oda based businessman, John Asiedu, who chaired the function, contributed GH¢2,300 and 20 bags of cement towards the project.

The regent of Assin Odumase, Nana Kwabena Amoako, known in private life as Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, who is also the Oda Municipal Police Commander, praised the custodians of the special development levies for rendering satisfactory account to the people and admonished them to sustain the spirit.

He advised the people to pay their annual development levies without delay to speed up the progress of the community. An amount of GH¢20,000 was realised at the ceremony to finance the project.

Other activities organised in the town as part of the homecoming included quiz competition among the basic schools in the area, health screening and a clean up exercise to improve sanitation in the town.