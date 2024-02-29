NPP inaugurates campaign team

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 29 - 2024 , 06:51

The Vice-President and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for unity within the party and urged every member to play a part in the party’s quest to win this year’s general election.

He said the party had the vision and the ideas, while the necessary ingredients to win the elections were in place, and that the only element needed to propel the party to victory was unity.

He said this in Accra yesterday at the inauguration of the party’s campaign team and campaign sub-committees for this year’s general election.

The campaign team is chaired by the immediate past Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as Chairman of the Manifesto Committee.

In both committees, the Vice-President said, membership would be drawn from across the country.

In addition, he said, all the past and current party executives would be part.

“We have over 40,000 polling stations, and we want activities in all these stations, and so we want the entire membership fully involved in the campaign,” he said.

Solid records

Dr Bawumia said the party’s record was solid and its vision had been clearly laid out for everyone to see.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on the other hand, had a blurred vision and did not know where they wanted to take the country.

He accused the NPP’s main opposition of stealing the governing party’s ideas and announcing promises that had already been implemented.

“They want to do free WiFi in senior high schools (SHSs); someone should tell them it has already been done.

Members of the campaign team

A little research and they would’ve known that they are promising things we have already done.

“So you can see that we have the best message, we have the vision and we have the record.

As I listened to the President during his address yesterday, it was very clear that our government has outperformed the NDC’s government in every single sector.

I can’t see one sector where they have outperformed us,” Dr Bawumia said.

Party’s manifesto

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged the party members to ensure that their statements and actions dovetailed into the party’s manifesto, which was yet to be developed.

“The vision is crystal clear, and I believe that if we follow him, he will make all of us fishers of men.

We must contribute our quota to shape this vision and work towards a common course of winning the elections,” he said.

Human resources

Mr Botwe, who described a political campaign as the management of people and other resources to achieve an objective, said the party had the human resources who were accomplished individuals, including a sitting and a former President.

“We are going to use all resources within the party to make sure that we achieve our objective,” he said.

He said although campaigns could be chaotic, the party members needed to be disciplined in all their activities.

“We are a conservative party, and we believe in people freely speaking their minds.

We all must be guided by the values of the party, follow the teaching of our leader, and work together to ensure success,” he added.