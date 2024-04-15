NGO equips 500 women with skills

Diana Mensah Apr - 15 - 2024 , 08:36

In celebration of Women’s History Month, UMI Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has inspired and equipped over 500 women with skills to drive for excellence and impact in their chosen fields of profession.

Dubbed “A Lady with a Dream Conference", it was to equip the beneficiaries with the necessary tools and knowledge to achieve their professional aspirations while celebrating women’s achievements.

On the theme “Unlocking possibilities: Empowering women for excellence and impact”, the conference was also to promote gender equality while highlighting the importance of empowering women in all aspects of life.

Rationale

The founder of UMI Foundation, Marina Lamptey, said the conference sought to address the specific needs and challenges faced by women in the early to mid-stages of their careers.

“By bringing together a diverse group of successful professionals and thought leaders, the conference aims to provide guidance, inspiration and practical strategies to help women overcome barriers and excel in their chosen fields,” she added.

Ms Lamptey stressed the need for women to work collaboratively to champion the cause of gender parity. She attributed her success and initiative as a way of honouring her late father’s (David Lamptey) legacy, who was known for his philanthropic works.

“I am committed to supporting and uplifting women from all walks of life, providing them with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to turn their dreams into reality,” she said.

Public sector

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, also said the public sector, like other industries, was a highly competitive and male-dominated environment. However, through hard work and diligence, women could overcome the obstacles that impeded their success.

She said there was a lot of scrutiny in the sector, and therefore, advised the ladies to conduct themselves and uphold values of humility and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The Mayor urged the women to embrace these three key principles- resilience, determination, solidarity and integrity in their professional space. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Osafohene Afua Asabea Asare, advised women in business to have the spirit of excellence in all aspects of their professional lives, while setting high standards and continuously pushing boundaries and striving for continuous improvement.

She urged young women to see challenges as opportunities for growth while leveraging their unique perspectives and talents to drive innovation and change. The CEO said excellence was not an individual pursuit but a collective endeavour, adding that “by fostering collaboration, mentorship and knowledge sharing, we can collectively elevate the standards of excellence within our respective industries.”

The Head of Mission Diaspora African Forum, Erieka Bennet, said challenges were inevitable in life, especially in professional lives and therefore, urged the ladies to use obstacles as a stepping stone to achieving their aspirations.