Agrihouse launches preplanting season initiative

A preplanting season initiative aimed at creating a platform for farmers and industry to collaborate and effectively eradicate post harvest losses in the agricultural sector has been introduced.

Known as the “Ghana Agrochemical and Crop Protection Exhibitions and Awards”, the exhibition will promote sustainable crop production and increase harvests through farmer education to ensure good agricultural practices while awarding farmers for their strides in the agricultural sector.

Spearheaded by a non-governmental organisation, Agrihouse Foundation, the four-day exhibition is expected to take place at Techiman in the Bono Region from Thursday, April 18, to Saturday, April 20, 2024.

It will be on the theme, “Recognising efficiency & innovation to drive sustainable bumper harvest: The role of the agricultural input dealer”. The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, revealed this at a an engagement with the media in Accra last Wednesday.

Ms Akosa indicated that over the past years, most farmers across the country had experienced a decrease in the quality and quantity of food produce before they got to the consumers.

That, she said, was because most of those farmers lacked the adequate training and infrastructure to properly store and transport the produce to the market to be sold. Thus, Ms Akosa mentioned that the exhibition, “is a holistic approach to address post harvest losses by bringing together farmers, input dealers and other institutions to collectively identify the gaps and eradicate post harvest losses to ensure development”.