Mbredane Basic School benefits from Smart Classroom project

George Folley Apr - 09 - 2024 , 08:30

Six schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area (STMA) in the Western Region are benefiting from the Smart Classroom intervention project.

Under the project, the selected schools are to be equipped with tablets, laptops, charging cabinets, electronic kits and projectors, among others. At a brief handover ceremony to one of the beneficiary schools at Mbredane, the Metropolitan Director of Education, Sally Nelly Coleman, commended the STMA for selecting the Mbredane School for the project.

Mrs Coleman said under the Smart Classroom project, the school had received 50 tablets, laptops, a projector, charging cabinets, electronic kits and a content access point. She said the project was geared towards enhancing the innovativeness of schoolchildren at the basic educational level and commended the collaborative efforts of the community leaders and their show of patriotism in embracing development.

Protection

She, therefore, prevailed upon them to assist the school authorities in protecting the equipment to benefit all pupils and teachers in the area so that they could match up with schools in the urban centres.

The smart lab at Mberedane

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin-Issah, stated that he decided to pay special attention to the educational needs of the Mberedane community when he first visited.

He said the assembly had planned to support the community to meet their educational and developmental needs. He indicated that the provision of teachers’ accommodation and furniture to the school were all in line with the provision of basic infrastructure for the betterment of education in the rural zones.

The Metro Chief Executive also mentioned that the assembly had planned to construct an additional classroom block to enable the children to complete their basic education at Mbredane.

He expressed the hope that the community would produce prominent human resources in the areas of medicine, teaching, engineering and other disciplines, adding that the completion of the teachers’ quarters would enable teachers to stay in the area to impart knowledge and produce brilliant students for the community and the nation.