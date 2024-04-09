Women advised to adopt inclusive, value-driven approaches to leadership

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Apr - 09 - 2024 , 08:30

Panelists at a women's leadership forum have stressed the importance of collaboration and servant leadership, particularly for women leaders, to help them excel in leadership roles within society.

This call to action was part of a broader conversation aimed at empowering the next generation of women to adopt inclusive and value-driven approaches to leadership. Addressing participants at the forum, the panellists indicated that most women in the society were faced with challenges such as gender-based violence and unequal access to education, among other challenges.

However, such limitations, they said, should rather be a foundation to acknowledge their unique positions as leaders in understanding the needs of their followers and finding practical solutions to make society a better place.

The speakers were the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa; Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah; Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (Gll), Mary Addah; Chairperson of National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, and CEO of Strategic Communications (STRATCOMM Africa) Esther Cobbah, amongst others.

They were speaking on the topic "Women Speak Leadership: The Power of One", to mark the 25th-anniversary celebration of a not-for-profit organisation, Ark Foundation Ghana.

Forum

The Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, stated that the forum aimed to collectively bring women leaders together to help share their experiences and values to equip the younger generation.

It was also to celebrate 25 years that the shelter had worked with women, children and some men who had been physically abused, helping with legislative reform and training institutions, among others, on gender violence and ways to control such cases.

Mrs Mensa, emphasised the limitations imposed on women, including societal expectations related to marriage and perceived weaknesses, which hindered the full exploration of leadership roles among women.

For her part, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah stated that leadership at all levels should be human-centred to ensure that all needs are met.

Collaboration

The CEO of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, highlighted the importance of fostering a collaborative attitude among women leaders to achieve greater accomplishments in their leadership roles.

That, she said, could be achieved by working together and leveraging collective strengths to overcome any obstacles.