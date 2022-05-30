Make COVID-19 protocols life-saving habits — Spaklean MD

The Managing Director (MD) of Spaklean Company Limited, Dinah Owusu-Kissi, has called on Ghanaians to transform the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols into habits that could help save lives in the country.
She observed that although the protocols were meant to help prevent the spread of the virus, they had rather turned out to be measures that could reduce common diseases such as cold and cholera.
Mrs Owusu-Kissi said with the increased vaccination, the risk of infection and hospitalisation from COVID-19 had drastically reduced, leading to the measures being disregarded.
The MD, who is a janitorial specialist, made the call when the company donated cleaning tools, chemicals and materials to the LEKMA General Hospital in Accra.
“Many perceive COVID-19 protocols as restrictive, anti-economic and antisocial, but protocols such as handwashing, masking when sick, physical distancing and continuous disinfection are life saving and are not synonymous with the anti-economic and antisocial lockdown mandates,” she said.
Support
The company donated cleaning chemicals and other materials, as well as provided cleaning services for the hospital.
The donation was done simultaneously at the LEKMA General Hospital and its Polyclinic in Accra, as well as the Children’s Hospital in Kumasi.
At the LEKMA General Hospital, a Principal Nursing Officer, Elizabeth Quansah, received the items on behalf of management of the hospital.
The items included 500 litres of cleaning chemicals, 100 litres of floor cleaner, 100 litres of bleach, 100 litres of hand wash soap, 100 litres of toilet cleaner and 100 litres of disinfectant.
Sparkling health
The support formed part of the company’s campaign dubbed “Sparkling Healthcare”.
The annual campaign seeks to alert the general public on the need to keep healthcare facilities spotless and to adopt proper cleaning protocols that will reduce the risk and spread of infections.
Mrs Owusu-Kissi noted that the campaign was expected to promote healthy cleaning in Ghana with healthcare facilities as its focus.
She said the company launched its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in 2015 to use public holidays to provide janitorial cleaning services and training for selected healthcare institutions.
“During the day, employees volunteer their time and support for this initiative without compensation.
“This year, we have 145 Spaklean volunteers participating in the initiative,” she said.
The MD explained that the initiative sought to provide hands-on professional training to healthcare janitors who would work alongside a professional cleaning crew.
She added that the initiative would motivate the public and corporate institutions to donate professional cleaning tools, equipment and chemicals to healthcare facilities in the country.
Appreciation
A Principal Nursing Officer at LEKMA General Hospital expressed appreciation for the kind gesture by the company and assured it that the items would be used for their intended purpose.