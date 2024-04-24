Let’s use photography to promote tourism — Thomas Fynn

Samuel Ohene Ewur Apr - 24 - 2024 , 18:42

The Executive Director of FYNNexhibits and World-acclaimed Ghanaian Photographer, Thomas Fynn, has urged the citizens of the country to use photography as a tool to promote the tourism and culture of the country.

"If we want to promote tourism in Ghana, we cannot do away with photography. Photography speaks louder than words, speaks more than a thousand words and can adequately promote our culture and heritage," he said.

He was speaking at the launch of a five-day photo exhibition in Accra. Mr Fynn said many people were yet to appreciate the role of professional photographers in projecting the nation’s culture to the world, adding that people must appreciate the power of photography in changing narratives.

Exhibition

The exhibition, which was organised by FYNNexhibits, was aimed at showcasing the cultural and natural heritage of Ghana through photography. It was on the theme: “Spirit possession: Celebration of Ghanaian faces, African culture and heritage.”

As part of the activities, photographs are being displayed at the forecourt of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) offices until Friday, April 26, 2024.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Fynn said the exhibition was in alignment with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture's ongoing “Experience Ghana, Share Ghana” campaign, which is projecting Ghana as a preferred tourist destination.

He called on the government to invest in such exhibitions and also support photographers to promote the nation’s culture through their works.

Commendation

The Senior Corporate Affairs Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Madam Judith Keli, commended FYNNexhibits for the initiative. She said the exhibition was in line with the goals of the GTA to showcase Ghana as a diverse cultural hub with stunning natural landscapes.

Ms Keli also called for more creative activities and exhibitions that showcased the country's cultural and tourist attractions. "This exhibition should not be seen as merely a display of artistic ingenuity but a powerful tool for promoting Ghana as a preferred destination.

“It is the way to tell the world how special our culture is and invite tourists to explore our culture and our hospitality," she added.

Relevance

Representing the Paramount Chief of Gbese and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, the Kokomlemle Mantse, Nii Ayi Kwei Kakalor I, said the exhibition would enhance tourism, promote Ghana in the international community and boost revenue generation for the country.

He also encouraged the public to explore the exhibition over the next five days and immerse themselves in the history, culture and heritage of the country as it was crucial for our identity as Ghanaians.