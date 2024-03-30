Kwahu Easter celebration: Many participate in NPP's unity walk

Mar - 30 - 2024

The Vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia together with party executives joined hundreds of party supporters on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in a unity walk as part of the Kwahu Easter celebrations.

The unity walk organised by NPP and themed Let's arise and build Ghana together through unity walk, took off at Kwahu Bepong at 6:30am through the principal streets of the Kwahu enclave and ended at the rally grounds at Mpraeso where some executives of the party addressed party supporters.

It was a joyous moment for the NPP members to walk together to rekindle the spirit of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

During the walk, some of the participants held placards with inscriptions such as "It is possible to break the 8", "Unity is key", "One constituency, One ambulance", "Teacher trainees allowance paid", "I am for Dr Bawumia because of the universal or code payment system", "NPP is the best party" among others.

Some notable bigwigs of the NPP who took part in the unity walk included the Vice-President and flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; National Chairman; Stephen Ntim, General Secretary; Justin Koduah Frimpong, National Women's Organiser; Kate Gyamfua and National Organiser; Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B.

Others are Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey; Former General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, some Parliamentarians, ministers of state, parliamentary candidates, presidential aspirants, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Scores of NPP loyalists clad in the party's colours and paraphernalia danced to blazing brass band and 'gyama songs' as the procession passed through the streets of Kwahu Bepong and ended at Mpraeso.

The police were also present on the ground to provide security for patrons of the unity walk.

At the end of the walk, Dr Bawumia who was full of confidence to win the upcoming December 7 polls told the party supporters that the NPP government in the last seven years had performed better than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and that it was possible to break the 8.

According to him, some of the areas the NPP government has performed better included job creation, agricultural growth, industrial growth, roads, railways, airport, trade balance, gross international reserves, hospitals and schools.

The rest are public libraries, fish landing sites, court system, digitalisation, digital addressing system, Ghana Card, Zongo Development Fund, interchanges, E-pharmacy, mobile money interoperability and digitalisation of the ports.

He said all these were a clear indication that the NPP government had worked very hard to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people and that Ghanaians would support the party to continue the good works for mother Ghana.

Dr Bawumia addedd that if elected president at this year's general elections, he would train one million youth in ICT especially in the area of software development as well as support small scale miners through the minerals development bank with money to do their mining business without any hindrance.

On his part, the National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ntim who descrihed the 2024 general elections as crucial called on party members to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity to win the December 7 polls.

He said the NPP could only succeed at the polls if all the rank and file of the party understood each other and forgave one another.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah who told party supporters that the NPP was battle ready for the 2024 general elections emphasised that the party would be victorious at the December 7 polls.

He said comparing the two presidential candidates--NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC's John Dramani Mahama, Dr Bawumia had the chance to rule for eight years while Mr Mahama would only rule for four years.

The Kwahu Easter has gained popularity not only in Ghana but in the diaspora due to the variety of activities held to mark the celebration.

It draws revellers from different parts of the world to the communities in the Kwahu enclave in the Eastern Region.

