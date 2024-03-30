Next article: Here are 10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy - World Bank

Ellen Hagan Nsroma Programme launched in Accra to nurture young women

Gertrude Ankah Mar - 30 - 2024 , 15:40

The L’AÎNÉ Foundation has launched the Ellen Hagan Nsroma Programme aimed at grooming young women in the country on career management on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Accra.

The initiative attracted some influential women in business along with more than 20 young women refered to Nsromas who will benefit from the programme. Nsroma literarily mean stars in the Akan language.

Present at the event were Director of Business Banking at Absa Ghana, Amazing Grace Anim-Yeboah, Vice Chairman at the Public Services Commission, Dr. Mrs. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng and CEO of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai.

The rest are HR Manager at Vivo Energy, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank Ghana, Mercy Amoah, Co-Founder of Legacy Girls’ College, Essie Anno-Sackey among others.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of L’AÎNÉ, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan said these accomplished women will be coaches in the Nsroma Programme. They will train the young ladies become more established in their careers, faith, and families.

She added that the initiative will guide young women on how to balance their careers, relationships, families and faith.

In her keynote address, Director of Business Banking at Absa Ghana, Ms Amazing Grace Anim-Yeboah urged young Ghanaian women to pursue roles in profitable sectors, underscoring the significance of resilience and adaptability.

Representatives from various generational cohorts also shared their success stories, offering tailored insights and advice to address different life stages.

A Cultural Experience Curator, Audrey-Bertha Nartey, shared insights from her millennial perspective, encouraging young women to forge unique paths and chase their aspirations.

Representing Gen-X, Mercy Amoah, delved into her own growth journey, emphasising the importance of resilience, curiosity and a zest for success.

Vice Chairman at the Public Services Commission, Dr. Mrs. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, representing the baby boomers, recounted unique milestones in her journey, advising the Nsromas gathered there, never to feel intimidated or self-conscious about their origins.

On his part, Rev. Dr. Solomon Tetteh Nortey of the Methodist Church, Ghana, urged men to respect, support and be considerate of their wives, as wives should love and respect their husbands.

The Nsroma Programme is scheduled to last a year. Throughout the programme, they will receive curated resources to assist them to balance their careers, marriages, relationships, families, and faith.

In addition, the ladies will be given the opportunity to learn from their coaches through in-person meetings and job shadowing opportunities.