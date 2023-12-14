Kasoa, Adentan roads to be dualised

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 14 - 2023 , 07:06

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has stated that contractors are moving to site to dualise two major roads that connect the national capital, Accra.

They are the Kasoa-Winneba Junction and Adentan-Dodowa roads.

The minister said the dualisation was expected to ease traffic congestion on those corridors and improve travelling experience.

Mr Amoako-Attah disclosed this when he paid a working visit yesterday to the project sites at Gomoa Buduburam, near Kasoa in the Gomoa East District and Frafraha, near Adentan.

Kasoa- Winneba

In the case of the Kasoa-Winneba stretch, he said, there would be four flyovers and interchanges.

They would be constructed at Sapato, Buduburam, Akoti junction and the Winneba Roundabout.

The contractors of the two projects, NAG Fairmount Company Ltd and Oswal Investments Limited have already begun mobilising to site for full ground work to start from January 1, next year.

Construction work on the 30-kilometre stretch from Kasoa to Winneba would last 30 months, while that of the 23km Adentan-Dodowa road would be for two years.

Mr Amoako-Attah said the government was tackling the road because of its urgency in addressing the inconvenience members of the travelling public went through on a daily basis and especially on weekends.

He said the project would have service lanes and slip roads.

"I want to assure the people of this country and all those who use this stretch of the road that very soon the inconvenience and the difficulties would be over.

The stretch of the road in our network has serious challenges and bottlenecks that are known to almost everybody in the country," he said.

The minister said following the complaints from the public, the government wanted to tackle the problem head-on and to do something quickly as practicable.

He said the President in 2020 and 2021 declared the two years as years of roads.

Adentan-Dodowa

At Frafraha, Mr Amoako-Attah pledged the support of the government to the contractor.

“If I am behind you then it means the government machinery is behind you because I am representing the President and I am representing government,” he said.

He urged the contractor to deliver the project within record time since “we trust you and have every confidence in you”.

Briefing the minister earlier at Gomoa Buduburam, the Director of Survey and Design at the Ghana Highways Authority, Paul Duah, said the minister and his team were at the site to witness the commencement of the project.

“The GHA has some concept designs that the contractor would take up, finalise and submit for approval for implementation,” he said.