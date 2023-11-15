Junior Graphic National Essay Competition: 50 Contestants in final stage

Kester Aburam Korankye Nov - 15 - 2023 , 08:57

Fifty schoolchildren are expected to showcase their writing proficiency as they take part in the final stage of the 2023 Junior Graphic National Essay Competition scheduled to take place today.

This follows their successful participation and subsequent selection from the initial process during which their writing skills were tested.

The finalists will be taking the test from the respective regional offices of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd under the supervision of the zonal and business managers.

This year’s competition, themed: "Unearthing and nurturing talents through writing," is jointly sponsored by Cowbell Ghana and Beta Malt with partnership from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advisory Unit, Office of the President.

Preparation

Ahead of today’s exercise, the Editor of Junior Graphic, Hannah A. Amoah, said the contestants had been prepped on the format as part of the preparations towards this crucial stage.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, she stated that the competition encompassed three areas: letter writing, an essay on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and a general topic.

As part of the preparations, participants were encouraged to conduct a thorough research to craft outstanding essays that could place them among the top 10 winners.

She also explained that the decision to conduct the test at the regional offices of the GCGL was also to maintain fairness and uphold the competition's integrity.

“They will ensure that the young contestants write their essays independently, without any assistance from parents, teachers or siblings.

“This approach guarantees a level playing field for all participants, allowing their true knowledge and abilities to shine through,” she explained.

Grand final

Mrs Amoah indicated that after this stage, the 10 best essays would be chosen for the final, with exceptional contestants not only receiving attractive prizes, but also getting the opportunity to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Stages

The first stage of the essay competition saw participants choosing their own topics from among three presented to write on.

Those three essay questions were published in the Junior Graphic newspaper and participants chose their topics and given time to compose their essays from the comfort of their homes and then submitted it for vetting.

From the many entries received, the 50 were selected for the second stage, after which 10 winners will be selected.

The essay questions posed for the initial stage were:

1. Write a letter to the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, stating how, in your opinion, young people can contribute to preventing abuse/violence against girls and women at home, in school and other places in society.

2. Write an article to be published in a national newspaper on why every school should have a library.

3. SDG Goal 4 is to “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

Education is key to development.

What should the government do to achieve this goal?