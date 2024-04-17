Instil discipline in youth to avoid land litigations - Lands Commission entreats Gbese Clan

Emmanuel Quaye Apr - 17 - 2024 , 17:01

The Chairperson of the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission, Yvonne Odoley Sowah, has entreated caretakers and leaders of the Gbese Clan in Accra, to instil discipline in the youth to forestall litigations over lands for the accelerated development of the area.

She said it was necessary to ensure that land matters were legitimately dealt with in a peaceful manner, and therefore, urged the youth in the area not to involve themselves in sale of lands that often led to misunderstandings and conflicts.

“Most of the land clashes arise because the youth think that certain lands belong to their grandfathers, fathers or families,” the chairperson added. Ms Odoley gave the advice during an interaction with some Gbese traditional leaders at the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra.

Discussions

Among other issues discussed were churches operating in the Achimota forest without permit from the traditional authority, sale of government lands to individuals, registration of lands in traditional and administrative boundaries, acquisition of land title without indenture and forgery of signature of deceased chiefs.

Commendation

Ms odoley commended the Gbese Stool for taking the initiative to authenticate documents for the 104 villages under the Gbese Stool, which lands were being sold illegally by some families and individuals.

She said signatures and site plans provided by the Gbese Paramount Stool would make it easier for the Lands Commission to determine the ownership of those lands, going forward. The chairperson further said that the process to amend the Executive Instrument for the release of government lands was difficult, and therefore, urged the traditional authority to seek payment plan for their lands.

Ms Odoley explained that the government did not have the needed funds to compensate them. ''However, if some lands are released to you, send them to the Spatial Planning Department for proper layout, for such areas not to be turned into slums,” she added.



Education support

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, said the Gbese Stool was seeking funds to support the education of children in the area. As a result, he said, the stool was raising funds from the sale of Gbese lands for that purpose.

Nii Ayi Bonte explained that the government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of educating every child, hence, the need for other stakeholders, including traditional authorities, to complement the government’s effort.