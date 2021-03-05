India supports Ghana with 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Ghana has received 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the government of India as a donation.
The vaccines arrived in Accra on Friday, March 5, 2021 and was handed over the Minister designate for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.
Mrs Botchwey said the donation reflects the cordial and fraternal relations between Ghana and India.
“The donation, coming just a few days after the historic delivery of 600,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to Ghana, under the COVAX Initiative, is certainly a noteworthy support to our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the very cordial and fraternal relations between Ghana and India”.
She added that it also underscores the mutual commitment of the two governments to work in solidarity and partnership to address common challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
She gave the assurance that "the government is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to acquire, at least, 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to effectively inoculate the population”.
Ghana has started administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccines which were received on February 24, 2021.
The Ghana Health Service has said 30,500 Ghanaians have so far been vaccinated.
