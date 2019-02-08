IGP reshuffles 122 police officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has reassigned 122 police officers in the latest shake-up in the Ghana Police Service.
The reassignments, according to two separate lists dated February 6 and 7, 2019, took immediate effect.
They affected are mainly senior officers of the service.
Headquarters
About 10 officers at the National Police Headquarters in Accra have been transferred to other parts of the country.
For instance, the Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DSP Olivia Turkson, according to the lists, had been transferred to the Marine, Ports and Railways Unit in Tema.
ASP Patrick Kodjoe Okai, previously at the National Headquarters, is now the Staff Officer at the Brong Ahafo Regional Head Office.
Again, DSP Henry N. Agyemang is now the Commander in charge of the Divisional MTTU Office in Kibi in the Eastern Region.
This is the IGP’s first major reassignment this year.
In 2018, he made a number of reshuffles.