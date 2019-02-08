Murder of Ahmed Hussein Suale - 6 Arrested

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six persons suspected to have played roles in the murder of the journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.
The undercover journalist was shot dead at Madina in Accra on January 16, this year.
The suspects have been interrogated, their statements taken and released on police enquiry bail.
The Director General in charge of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr David Eklu, who made this known in Kumasi yesterday, however, declined to mention the names of the suspects.
In addition to the six, he said, the police had also given statement forms to Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi and Anas Aremeyaw Anas, all suspects in the case, to be filled and returned to the police.
Artist’s impression
Mr Eklu, who was in the Ashanti Region to brief the media on the Police Administration’s communication strategy, said the police were looking for a cartographer to give them an artist’s impression of the perpetrators as had been given to them by eyewitnesses.
“In addition, the police are still processing the information picked from the eyewitnesses,” he said, and assured the public that the service would leave no stone unturned in its bid to arrest the perpetrators.
He appealed to the media to take their personal security seriously and always be conscious of their surroundings and not to take anything for granted.
Communication policy
Touching on the new Communication Policy of the Ghana Police Service which was designed with the assistance of the European Union, he said the leadership of the Police Administration had been trained on how to deal with the media and accord them the necessary assistance and respect.
The media, he observed, were very important in democratic policing, as they served as the link between the public and the service and also helped the service by providing information to fight crimes.
He said henceforth the police would no longer allow the media to take pictures of suspects arrested in swoops and accident victims, especially the dead.
Police-media relations
Mr Eklu said the police would soon introduce a course in police-media relations to be taught at police training schools to prepare the officers on how to deal with the media.
That way, he said, the personnel would be in a position to handle the media appropriately and reduce the tension between the two bodies that needed to coexist to further the welfare of society.