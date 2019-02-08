GTUC matriculates 350 students tomorrow

Tomorrow, the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) will hold its 24th matriculation for the 2019 academic year.
The ceremony will take place at the college’s auditorium on campus at Tesano in Accra.
The welcome and matriculation address will be given by the acting president of GTUC, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, who will be representing the Council Chair.
The matriculants who have been enrolled in the three faculties which are the faculties of Engineering, Computing and Information Systems and IT Business number 350 comprising 327 males and 23 females. The number includes seven foreign students from six countries.
The programmes to be read include BSc. Telecom Engineering, a four-year programme by nine students; BSc. Computer Engineering by six students; BSc.
Information Technology, also a four-year programme by 96 students and BSc. Information Technology Top Up programme by 29 students.
Also enrolled in the Faculty of IT Business are 111 students, Diploma in Information Technology by 71 students and Coventry programmes by 28 students.
This brings the total undergraduate student population of GTUC to 4,917composed of 258 foreign students from 14 countries and 4,659 Ghanaian students. Nearly 8,000 students are pursuing various programmes at the University College.
GTUC
The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) is a technology-oriented institution of higher learning, which is committed to providing an educational experience of the highest quality.
Established in November 2005, GTUC was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) on March 30, 2006 and officially inaugurated on August 15, 2006.
The University College is governed by a twelve-member University Council, supported by the President- himself a member of the Council- the Registrar, Deans of Faculties and staff.
GTUC is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and has partnerships with Aalborg University, Denmark, University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University, UK, CASS Europe, France, Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, India.
Through these partnerships, the University College has placed an increasingly fervent emphasis on the concept of transnational education, a model which has delivered a host of benefits for students, faculty and the institution as a whole.
The University College is working to carve an outstanding reputation as a leader in teaching excellence and technology, striving to establish its standing as a globally recognised centre of research and intellectual creativity.
GTUC offers world class Certificate, Diploma and Degree programmes under its three core faculties.
The University also runs a Graduate School which delivers postgraduate programmes in the areas of Engineering, Business Administration, Management and Information Communication Technology.
GTUC is committed to excellence in teaching and service.
The University College takes pride in being a place where students and faculty can pursue knowledge without boundaries, a place where theory and practice combine to produce a better understanding of the world.
Graduates of GTUC have the theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience that equip them for successful careers in the telecommunications, business and ICT industries.
Currently, GTUC is in the process of becoming a fully-fledged public university and is awaiting the passage of a bill by Parliament which will enable it to become fully autonomous and issue its own certificates.
The University College has campuses located at Tesano (main campus), Abeka, Kumasi and learning centres in Ho, Koforidua, Takoradi and Nungua. The focus on preparing graduates for the telecommunications and ICT profession is the hallmark of GTUC.
President’s profile
Prof. Afoakwa is a Professor in Food Science and Technology and a former Head of Department for Nutrition and Food Science at the University of Ghana, Legon. He holds a Ph.D. Degree in Food Science from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, UK as well as M.Phil and B.Sc (Honours) degrees in Food Science from the University of Ghana.
He is a Fellow of the African Scientific Institute (ASI) and member of several professional bodies including the Ghana Science Association (GSA), African Society of Food Science and Technology (ASoFoST), Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and the American Chemical Society (ACS).
Prof. Afoakwa has authored and co-authored 190 publications in Food Science and Technology, Food and Nutrition Security, and School Feeding programmes.
He is an international expert in Cocoa and Chocolate Processing Technology and has authored two world reference books in the cocoa and chocolate industry entitled Cocoa Production and Processing Technology and Chocolate Science and Technology.
He is married to Ellen; the Corporate Director of Barclays Bank Ghana and they have three children. Under the stool name, Oberempon (Prof) Kyem Amponsah II, Prof. Afoakwa is also enstooled as the chief of Fiapre town, near Sunyani.
Appointment
Speaking on his appointment in October 2018, Prof. Afoakwa said he was humbled and excited. He stated that his primary objective was to work in tandem with all staff and senior members to position GTUC as a world-class technology institution.
At the University’s annual Breakfast meeting in January, 2019, Prof. Afoakwa outlined his Strategic direction for the year, emphasising the prioritisation of the passage of the bill, which will allow the University to become a fully-fledged public institution. Regarding his vision, Prof. Afoakwa spoke of the need to reflect positive change in both focus and attitude, coupled with an alignment to the university’s core values of Integrity, Student Centeredness, Innovation, Excellence and Academic Freedom.
The acting President laid out his objectives for 2019, emphasising a focus on enhanced partnerships and collaborations, increased infrastructural development, enhanced student experience, the promotion of staff training and development, the enhancement of the GTUC brand and increased international visibility.
In addition, the Acting President also reiterated the aim of becoming a public university, as well as seizing the opportunity to become an enterprise institution.