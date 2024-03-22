Government to launch Ghana Smart School Project on Monday

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Mar - 22 - 2024 , 14:46

The Executive Director for the Center for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, has announced that the first phase of the Ghana Smart School Project will be benefiting 15 Senior High Schools across the country.

The Ghana Smart School Project intends to boost SHS education by providing teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content and electronic devices to all senior high and TVET schools in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the project on Monday, March 25, 2024, as part of the government’s effort to promote e-learning and digitalisation.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education’s digitalisation strategy for pre-tertiary education. It promotes the government's aim of leveraging technological advancements to prepare Ghanaian students for the fourth industrial revolution.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi-FM on Thursday, March 21, 2024, monitored by Graphic Online, Nana Adwabour stated that the project’s implementation phase would focus on SHS 1, 2 and 3 to evaluate its impact on Ghanaian students.

“We are doing a phased implementation, and the focus is on SHS 1, 2, and 3. The reason is that we want to see how this project will go for the people of Ghana. So, we have selected 15 schools and additional schools will come. We know we have close to 503 SHSs, so everyone should relax and wait for their time,” he stressed.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour further added that the tablets would be distributed to every student through a pyramid distribution approach from the national level extending down to the district level.

He added, “We are working with all the stores in GES and TVET so once the laptop gets there, of course, all the regions and the districts, so the whole approach will be a sort of pyramid. From the National, it gets to the regional then it goes to the districts.”