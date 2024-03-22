Value addition critical to Ghana's lithium exploitation - Bright Simons

Florence Adom Asamoah Mar - 22 - 2024 , 14:21

The Vice-President in charge of Research at IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, a civil society organisation, Bright Simons, is of the view that Ghana should not continue with its lithium agreement if value addition component is not included in the pact.

He has, therefore, called for a review of the agreement between Ghana and Barari DV Limited, the firm seeking to gain mining rights to Ghana's lithium resources.

Speaking on Graphic Online TV's programme dubbed: "Your Ghana, My Ghana", which was aired on Friday, March 22, 2024, Mr Simons said value addition is critical if Ghana is to make any significant gains from its lithium resources.

He explained that although the country has a long-standing history of mineral exploitation, it has not prioritised value addition, a component he believes, denies the country a lot of revenue opportunities.

“The scoping studies means that we are just going to find out whether it might be possible for the value addition to be done or not, while we could have executed feasibility studies to assess the practicality for the project before the contract is drafted,” Mr Simons said on "Your Ghana, My Ghana" show hosted by Ruby Ofori.

The show discussed the subject "Divergent perspectives on how Ghana can exploit its lithium potential and the challenges posed."

The show offers viewers a unique and insightful perspective on the new lithium agreement from the perspective of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education.

For Mr Simons, IMANI Centre was concerned about the agreement in its current state because it only made provision for value addition to the lithium mining on a scoping study.

He expressed the concern that “over the period, we have had a significant amount of challenges of being able to add value to our raw materials.”

He also urged Ghanaians to ask the government critical questions about the country's lithium resources, particularly the impact the exploitation of the lithium resources will bring.