GNFS reports significant decline in fire outbreaks for 2023

Jemima Okang Addae Dec - 23 - 2023 , 04:21

The greatest achievement from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) this year has been the dwindling numbers of fire outbreaks as compared to last year’s, 2022.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of GNFS, Julius Kuunuor revealed this at the festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in Accra as part of its 60th anniversary celebration.

He said that, fire outbreaks declined by 4.92 per cent for the first eleven months of 2023 as the service recorded 5,256 fire outbreaks as compared to 5,530 recorded in the same period in 2022.

This, he noted was due to the extensive public fire safety education carried out nationwide.

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi (right), Council Chairman, Ghana National Fire Service explaining a point to Doreen Annan (2nd from right), Acting Chief Director, Ministry of the Interior during the event. With them is Julius Kuunuor (left), Chief Fire Officer, Ghana National Fire Service.

He said the service undertook 17,877 fire safety education in public and private institutions and places such as markets, churches and mosques, schools in various languages nationwide.

“Through the timely intervention of the Service, property worth millions of cedis were salvaged,” he stated.

Assurance

CFO Kuunuor assured the service personnel that, management would not relent in its effort to find solutions to the challenges that may hamper effective and efficient performance in the discharge of their duties.

He explained that, the service was also collaborating with government to procure fire appliances and equipment to replace the overaged fire appliances at the fire stations and also ensure the opening of more fire stations to improve response time to incidents.

Doreen Annan, Acting Chief Director, Ministry of the Interior making a remark at the event.

“The Service is in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with some of the local Universities such as University of Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and University of Energy and Natural Resources for the training of Fire personnel in the relevant fields from the undergraduate to the Post Graduate progimmes,” he added.

Carols

The event, was held on the theme "Reflect the Qualities of God our Maker Lev. 20:26,” and attended by retired Chief Fire Officers (CFOs), directors, fire service council members, chaplain generals, regional fire officers, and civilian employees of the GNFS.

A festive atmosphere prevailed as the Fire Service Band played music, and attendees joyfully danced and sang, expressing gratitude to God.

Rescue

A chaplain at the Ghana Armed Forces, Apostle Col. Benjamin Kumi-Woode said God is a rescuer who has called on us to belong to him and separated us from the world to be his own.

“And if God is a rescuer, then he falls in place that He has called us to be rescued. We are ensuring the safety of our nation, of our kindred and of the things that God has made,” he stated.

He explained that the nine lessons read conveyed a christmas message that, God is coming into the realm of man with a purpose to rescue us from sin and perils that befalls us.

Celebrate

Speaking of behalf of the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, the Acting Chief Director, Doreen Annan said the event provided an opportunity to celebrate God’s gracious gifts, achievements of the past year, acknowledge challenges they have overcome and express their gratitude.

She expressed her appreciation to the service personnel for their dedicated service and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security in the communities.

“Your courage in the face of adversity, your swift response to emergencies, and your commitment to safeguarding lives and property are commendable.

Staff of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) dancing and singing songs of praises during the event.

You are the unsung heroes who stand tall, ready to protect and serve our communities,” she stated.

Mrs Annan said the establishment of the Fire College at Kyebi, was a testament to the ministry’s commitment to providing world-class training facilities to firefighters.

She stressed that, it was crucial to recognise the role of the public in assisting the service as their vigilance, prompt reporting of incidents, and adherence to safety guidelines empower firefighters to deliver on their mandate effectively.

Awards

At the event, 10 retired fire officers from the GNFS were awarded with a plaque and some items for their outstanding performance, dedication and contribution to the service.

They comprised, Rev DCFO Edward K Ashon; DCFO Dwamena Obeng Dankwa; DCFO Nana Brenya; DCFO Anna A Obeng and DCFO Paa Kwesi Adutwum.

Others are, DCFO Gilbert Wiafe; DCFO Janet Duah; DCFO George Bassah; ACFOI Charles Addo and ACFOI Richard Homeku.