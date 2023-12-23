Kwahu Professionals Network embarks on philanthropic project dubbed 'KPN Give Back 2023'

Martin Omari Dec - 23 - 2023 , 08:13

Kwahu – Ankomah, in the Kwahu East District witnessed a remarkable display of compassion and community support over the weekend, as the Kwahu Professionals Network, KPN embarked on their flagship philanthropic project, KPN GIVE BACK, for the fifth time since the establishment of the network in 2018.

The series of activities that left a lasting impact on the lives of the residents of Kwahu-Ankomah were free health screening for over 750 individuals, distribution of sanitary pads, deworming exercises, sex education and health talks, and the distribution of clothes and essential items to those in need.

The event was a collaborative effort between KPN, its sponsors and the local community, working hand in hand to address pressing health concerns and provide essential support.

The health screening was a crucial part of the KPN GIVE BACK, with over 250 children and 500 adults benefiting from the service.

The screening aimed to identify any underlying health issues and provide immediate medical attention where necessary. Through this initiative, KPN sought to promote a healthier community and empower individuals to take charge of their well-being.

In addition, a deworming exercise was conducted to promote better health and improve the overall quality of life for the community members, particularly the children.

Recognizing the importance of sexual health education, Mr Simeon Kwabena Acheampong (Ashanti Regional manager - MSI Reproductive Choice), a seasoned Public Health practitioner, led an informative session on STIs and their prevention. This educational talk provided the youth with essential information on safe practices, empowering them to make informed decisions about their sexual health. This session was done in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) as they provided condoms for distribution.

Clothes, shoes, bags, and sanitary towels shared provided much-needed support to individuals who may have otherwise struggled to access these necessities. The act of giving not only addressed immediate needs but also served as a reminder of the community’s unity and compassion. In addition to the various activities, 500 packs of hot meals were prepared for the children, bringing joy and laughter to the younger members of the community. Goody bags were distributed to the elderly, spreading cheer and appreciation for their contributions to the community.

The impact of this philanthropic project extended beyond Kwahu - Ankomah, as medications were donated to two clinics and one CHP compound in Kwahu- Bepong. This gesture ensured that the healthcare facility would have the necessary resources to provide quality care to its patients.

The success of KPN GIVE BACK 2023 was made possible through the dedication and support of KPN members, the various sponsors and its volunteers. Their commitment to improving the lives of others has left an indelible mark on Kwahu – Ankomah and serves as a shining example of the positive change that can be achieved through collective efforts.

KPN GIVE BACK over the years, has demonstrated the immense impact that can be achieved through collaborative efforts and a commitment to improving the well-being of others.