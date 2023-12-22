Ghanaian Investigative journalist Anas wins Carmignac Journalism Award in France

GraphicOnline Dec - 22 - 2023 , 15:25

Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, along with photojournalists Muntaka Chasant and Bénédicte Kurzen, have been honoured with the 13th edition of the Carmignac Journalism Award in France.

The prize is dedicated to highlighting Ghana's ecological and human challenges associated with the transboundary flow of electronic waste.

For nearly a year, the award-winning team delved into the intricate and multifaceted ecosystem of e-waste, examining its role as a significant economic opportunity for many in Ghana while acknowledging its substantial human and environmental impact.

Their investigative efforts provided both a national and international perspective, shedding light on the complexities of e-waste trafficking between Europe and Ghana and revealing the opacity of this globalized cycle.

The Carmignac Foundation, organizers of the award, commended the trio for moving beyond stereotypical portrayals of Ghana as the "dustbin of the world."

The team's extensive documentation of the e-waste ecosystem challenged prevailing narratives and uncovered the hidden complexities of the global e-waste trade.

The announcement of the awards took place at the Visa pour l'Image International Photojournalism Festival in Perpignan, Southern France.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas expressed his gratitude for the honour, emphasizing that winning the award provides an opportunity for his team to further explore the intricacies of the e-waste ecosystem in Africa.

Muntaka Chasant underscored that their work aimed to not only reveal the human and environmental costs of informal e-waste practices but also to highlight how the secondary raw materials extracted contain critical minerals crucial to Ghana's green transition. Bénédicte Kurzen shared her joy in receiving the award, recognizing its significance in acknowledging their impactful investigative journalism.