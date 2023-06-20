Anas: I'll shake Ghana's foundation before 2024 elections with corruption exposé

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 20 - 2023 , 09:44

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas says he will soon release an investigative piece on some politicians in Ghana.

In a televised interview with DW Africa, he said he has not released any piece on Ghana for a couple of months now because of the work that is going into the upcoming exposé.

The interview with DW Africa touched on whether Anas was a 'terrorist' was recently said by a High Court judge.

Anas defended his methods and talked about corruption in Africa.

He said “the work that I am doing now might be the last before we get into the [2024] elections. But already the signs are very clear and I can tell you that the foundation would be shaken once again."

“There are a couple of international ones that are about to be released. But this one, talking to you as a Ghanaian, I mean the foundation of Ghana would be shaken,” he said.

He added that he is being thorough with the upcoming documentary so that it can have an effect just like the last one which led to the removal of the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has recently been drawing criticisms from a section of the public following the failed defamation suit he filed against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Watch the DW Africa interview below