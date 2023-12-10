Get ready for 'shocker' on organised crime in Jan 2024, 'the scenes are gory, people can be evil' - Anas [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Dec - 10 - 2023 , 07:30

Undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has revealed that he has worked on a new project on organised crime, which is likely to be released in January 2024 and it will shock many as it contains gory scenes.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas made this known when he and Stephanie Busari of CNN had a discussion at the Disruptionlab Network event in Germany on combating organised crime in Africa.

"The film that I have seen, which is likely to be released on the BBC in January, shocked me, and I can tell you, get ready for a shocker on the BBC Africa Eye... It will go globally, it will play on the world service, it will play on BBC Africa Eye, but even me, when I saw film and I got to the middle, I got out and I went away because the scenes are gory, people can be evil."

Quote from the @anasglobal's keynote at the #OrganisedCrime conference: "I'm usually referred to as a controversial journalist because of my style of journalism."



Watch the full video at https://t.co/wyXW47UlG5.#organisedcrime #dnl31 @StephanieBusari pic.twitter.com/d6qOBrMqaz — Disruption Network Lab (@disruptberlin) December 6, 2023

