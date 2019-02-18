GCB sacks ex-UT, Capital Bank workers for "failing" SSCE, WASSCE

GCB Bank has terminated the contracts of 56 ex-staff of defunct UT and Capital Banks for not possessing the minimum qualification required to work with the bank.
The termination of their contracts was done after an audit of employees of the defunct banks exposed issues with the minimum qualification of about 160 staff.
The affected staff have since been issued with “termination of appointment” letters signed by the Head of Human Resources, I. Kojo Essel Junior.
One of the letters, dated February 12, 2019 said, “We wish to advise that with immediate effect, your services to the Bank will no longer be required.
“You will be paid an equivalent of one month’s basic salary in lieu of notice in line with section 29 (a) of our Collective Agreement and other benefits you may be entitled to per your contract of employment (less any indebtedness to the Bank).
“You are to hand over any company property that may be in your possession including but not limited to documents, manuals, computer/laptop, mobile phone, ID card, name tag, electronic access card and keys to your line manager/supervisor before your final departure.
“Per a copy of this letter, the Chief Information Officer has been advised to block your access to the Bank’s system and network.”
Although the letter did not state the reasons for which the appointments were terminated, sources at the bank told Graphic Online that the affected persons, even though produced university degrees in applying for their jobs, they did not pass Mathematics and English, and were given time enough to submit official school results to justify their emplyment, in keeping with GCB Bank employment policy.
"Some produced the required results and are still at post, others, unfortunately, even upon reminders, failed to provide the required certificates. If they have the required response yet refuse to comply, I'm afraid they're the only ones to help themselves," said a source close to the Bank's management.
But Spokesperson for the ex-UT and Capital Banks workers, Raymond Addai Danquah, has described the move by the bank as inhumane.
“For me, it is rather unfortunate that this should happen to these colleagues of ours. The fact that somebody had D or E in one of those core subjects and you use that as a basis to terminate the persons appointment, this is inhumane and it is about time GCB reinstates these people.”
“How about those who have gone further to do their masters? Are we saying the point of entry into GCB is SSCE?” he quipped in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.