GBC presents items to flood victims

Alberto Mario Noretti Dec - 20 - 2023 , 06:18

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has again donated a consignment of relief items to victims of the recent floods in some communities in the North Tongu District.

The items were mobilised through GTV Cares, a charity project set up to assist the flood victims.

They included bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, packs of bottled water, clothing and toiletries.

GTV Cares last month similarly supported the flood victims at safe havens at Aveyime, Mepe, Agbetikpo, and Battor.

This time, the beneficiary communities were Vome, Torgodo and Homekpekpo in North Tongu, as well as Afalekpo, Badzi, Atigonu, Kledeke and Atogonu.

Presentation

Presenting the items, the GTV Cares Coordinator, Samuel Kotei, said the project would continue to visit affected communities and help them in various ways.

Mr Kotei entreated stakeholders of the communities to share the items fairly among the displaced persons.

Ghana Post also supported GTV Cares with some bags of rice for the victims and transported the items to the communities.

The Manklalo of Battor, Togbe Borbordzi, expressed gratitude for the items and described the presentation as very touching.

Togbe Borbordzi appealed to the government to construct decent accommodation for the displaced persons.

The Assembly Member of Vome, Gabriel Wetsi, said the floods ravaged many homes and farmlands and that would have a long-term effect on the livelihoods of the people.