Cardinal Resources supports Nangodi Health Centre

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Dec - 20 - 2023 , 06:13

Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited, a gold exploration and development company, has donated four hospital beds and other accessories to the Nangodi Health Centre in the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region.

The support, which is in line with the corporate social responsibility of the company, was intended to equip the facility and position it to provide the required health services to residents within its operational area.

It was based on a request by the Assembly Member of the Nangodi Electoral Area, Sampana Zuure Abass, which also included an appeal for the renovation of the health facility.

Enhance capacity

Handing over the equipment, the Community and Social Responsibility Superintendent of the company, Maxwell Wooma, said the move was to enhance the capacity and ability of the hospital to render services to the people.

“Our principle as a company is based on shared value by ensuring that while we are working, we in turn give back to the communities within our operational areas for our mutual benefit,” he said.

He stressed that the support was to bring to the barest minimum needless referrals over the years that characterised the operations of the health centre, due to its inability to admit more patients.

He stated that although the assistance was upon a request, which involved the rehabilitation of the centre, the company saw it necessary to present the beds and find enough time to come back later to continue the support.

He commended the Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area, Napariyeong Kosom Yelzoya Asaga II, and the people for their unflinching support since the company began exploration for gold some years ago in the district.

A Physician Assistant in charge of the facility, Maxwell Avolsure, on behalf of the management and staff, expressed gratitude to the company for the timely response to their request, saying it would positively impact their operations.

He appealed for more support for items such as haematology analysers for testing full blood count and ultrasound machines to scan pregnancy, among others.

The Assembly Member, Mr Abass, lauded the company for its interventions towards the growth and development of the district, including the provision of three new boreholes for some deprived communities.

For her part, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Agnes Anamoo, thanked the company for their generosity towards the health facility and reiterated the appeal to them to renovate the facility to become one of its legacy projects in the district.