Free health screening goes to Afienya

Benjamin Xornam Glover Nov - 29 - 2023 , 08:52

Some residents of Afienya and its environs in the Greater Accra Region have taken part in a free health screening exercise.

The screening which was organised by a pharmaceutical retailer, Top Up Pharmacy, last Monday saw the participants being screened for various ailments such as blood pressure, cholesterol, typhoid, blood sugar, Hepatitis B, as well as Body Mass Index (BMI).

Health experts were on hand to answer questions from the participants about their health to help them to improve their overall well-being.

There were a variety of educational resources available to help people learn more about healthy living and preventive care.

The Head of Sales and Marketing of Top Up Pharmacy, Dr Isaac Buabeng Nyantakyi, explained that November had been designated as diabetes awareness month and his organisation thought it necessary to bring attention to diabetes and its impact on the population.

He said the health screening was the company’s way of giving back to the community and helping people take control of their health, saying people in the community who suffered serious ailments would be referred to see a doctor.

Avoid self-medication

Dr Nyantakyi, who is also a pharmacist, advised the public to avoid buying medications from drug peddlers in markets.

He said antibiotic self-medication had been found to contribute to the phenomenon of resistance and associated risk of failure to cure communicable diseases and advised the citizenry to avoid self-medication, overuse and misuse of medication to help control the rising rates of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).