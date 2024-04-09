FBNBank Women’s Network supports girls education

Diana Mensah Apr - 09 - 2024 , 08:30

The FBNBank Women Network has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women and girls with the announcement of a corporate social responsibility initiative in support of Girls Education Initiative Ghana (GEIG).

In keeping with its mission to promote an inclusive society, the FBNBank Women Network set out to find an organisation that best exemplified the principles of gender parity, education and empowerment.

“In line with that, the FBNBank Women Network struck a partnership with Girls Education Initiative Ghana.” “In recognition of the vital role education plays in women's empowerment, the Women's Network donated an amount of GH¢20,000 in support of the GEIG’s activities,” the Chairperson of FBNBank Women Network, Grace Isaac-Aryee, said.

The donation was part of activities of the network to commemorate the International Women’s Day celebration.

Collective effort

Ms Isaac-Aryee, who is also the Treasurer of the network, said “it gives my colleague and I, as members of the FBNBank Women’s Network great joy to see our collective efforts translate into meaningful action.

“Our donation to the Ghana Education Initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to championing the cause of education and gender equality,” she said, stressing that true empowerment lies in uplifting others.

She called for the collaborative effort to continue to inspire, empower and uplift one another and ensure that every girl had the opportunity to fulfil her potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

Girls’ potential

Receiving the cash donation, the Founder and Executive Director of GEIG, Elizabeth Akua Nyarko Patterson, said, “This is a testament to each person in this room who has had an impact on how far GEIG has come.

“This is an investment in our next decade's impact. Together, we are investing in the dreams, aspirations and limitless potential of every girl,” she said. Ms Patterson expressed gratitude to the network, “and I am humbled because this GH¢20,000 will be used to pay the school fees for 10 GEIG tertiary scholars”.

The GEIG is a non-profit organisation that provides academic and financial support for girls, including applicants with special needs, so they can access higher education and professional opportunities.

“With the support of GEIG, 65 students have been able to move from basic education to higher education by providing financial assistance for their access to school and educational possibilities.”

“GEIG has also provided over 45,000 community members, with over 300 participants per person, with over 1350 hours of mentorship and leadership training for youngsters,” Ms Patterson said.

Over the years, the FBNBank Women Network has made donations to the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Child Health Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.