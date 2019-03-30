Dr Bitugu inaugurates multipurpose court at KETASCO

In an awe inspiring story of giving back to society, Dr Bello Bitugu, the Director of Sports of the University of Ghana, Legon, last Friday officially inaugurated a sports court at his alma mater, Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO).
The Dr Bitugu Multipurpose Sports Court represents a fulfilment of the former student’s long held desire to make a significant contribution to his alma mater.
It is the first of its kind in Ghana for a second cycle institution in terms of size, purpose and funding.
It was constructed at an estimated cost of GH¢167,000 with funding from the Austrian Ministry of Sports, businessman and philanthropist Dr Daniel Mckorley (chairman of MacDan Group), Brigadier-General Dr Chris Agbeka, Dr Saviour Badohu, with support from the 1976 and 1983 KETASCO year groups and other individuals.
Dr Bitugu played a pioneering role in the construction of the court, directly and indirectly sourcing for the necessary funding for the project.
A 1983 graduate of KETASCO, Dr Bitugu is the current Chairman of The International Scientific Network for Sport for Development and Peace.
He has served and continues to serve in various international roles as an academic (University of Innsbruck, Applied University of Kufstein, University of Krems an der Donau, all in Austria).
He also worked and continues to work as an expert and consultant for the UN, Africa Union, the Commonwealth, UEFA, FIFA, European Union, the Austrian Government, the Government of Ghana and selected African and European NGOs and institutions.
A role model for sports and education, Dr Bitugu was extremely elated at the completion of the project, a crowning moment of years of hard work and perseverance to give back to the society that helped shape his early beginnings.
He said at the commissioning that the multi-purpose court, equipped to host the major indoor events such as basketball, handball, volleyball, badminton and table tennis, should benefit not only students of KETASCO but also schools and colleges around Keta and surrounding towns.
“I am here to tell you that the court is ready to be used.
I am very happy and this journey was a very long journey. This was a struggle. I see this as another favour from our God.
Please note also that schools around as well as the community also have the right to use the court.
The school management should design a procedure for outsiders to have easy access to the court,” Dr Bitugu noted.
Welcoming dignitaries, chiefs, students and staff of the school, the headmaster of KETASCO, Mr Charles Agbakey, expressed his gratitude to all who had contributed to the success of the project.
Spurred on by their latest infrastructural addition, some students of KETASCO took to the court to showcase their skills in a special handball contest.