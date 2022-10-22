Develop youth as future leaders — Apostle Nyamekye

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has called for deliberate investment in the development of the youth in all disciplines.
He, therefore, charged the church to train children and the youth to become responsible adults and citizens as they represented the future of the country and the church.
“Why should leaders think about the future? Beacuse leadership is about tomorrow. We shouldn’t hate our youth, otherwise our church will have no future,” Apostle Nyamekye stated in a sermon to climax the fire conference and mega offering of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Atomic last Sunday.
The week-long event, dubbed: “Come let’s finish the work”, was on the theme: “Pentecost”.
The annual fire conference and mega offering revival had the Area Head for Kade, Apostle Nana Yaw Agyei, elder Seth Yao Peasa of El-Bethel Prayer Centre, Ho, and the Evangelism Director of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Amos Jimmy Markin, taking turns to speak during the event.
Grooming children
As part of the training, Apostle Nyamekye urged elders of the church to allow the youth and children to join the adult service for some time before breakout sessions.
He said the young generation usually learnt the doctrines and how the adults conducted themselves in the church when they joined the adults in service.
“One of the mistakes we make is to confine the children to the children’s centre when they come to church. We must allow them and the youth to join us in our services so we can impact them and they will learn from us”.
Empowerment
Speaking on the topic “The empowerment of the Holy Ghost is for service”, the chairman of the COP said empowerment of the Holy Ghost was to influence the world, stressing that “Pentecost was for a purpose. It was to help build the Church of God.”
“Human beings expire and do not live forever. There is a limit to what we can do and how far we can go. We live in a certain time and space.
He said no generation could possibly finish the work because everyday sinners were born into the earth.
Apostle Nyamekye further explained that every generation came with its own challenges and it took people of that same generation to deal with the challenges,” he said.
The Church of Pentecost chairman urged leaders to continue to build the church to be strong and powerful, built to last and built to spread.
Apostle Nyamekye, therefore, charged the church and its members to be evangelistic.
Pentecostal revival
The Resident Minister of PIWC, Atomic, Pastor Tony Mensah, said the conference was to reignite the pentecostal revival in members and get them to live in the supernatural, fully operating in the gifts of the Holy Spirit.
He said the church had structured revival programmes throughout the year which began with “Power-to-Begin” followed by Easter Convention, while the mid-year usually had “Weeks on the Altar” prayer meetings.