Kojo Kwarteng launches ‘Leading an Extraordinary Life’

The Head of Corporate Affairs Department of the GCB Bank PLC, Kojo Kwarteng, has launched a book titled, “Leading An Extraordinary Life: A Guide for Personal Transformation” in Accra after the success of his first book, “Oil Cocoa Mines” in 2013.
The 187-page book with 23 chapters, talks about self-guidance, self-improvement, certain aspects of the author’s life and experiences that will shape the reader’s mind.
Some topics in the book include, Making Yourself Marketable, Staying Employable in Changing Times, Awakening the Entrepreneur Within, among others.
The event was attended by Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Mr Kabral Blay Amihere and some colleagues of the author.
Review
The renowned author and playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, reviewing the book, said there was a tendency in Ghana where many people left their responsibility to the coming generation because of their failure to do more than they ought to.
He noted that for Kojo Kwarteng to put his thoughts and experiences on paper was worthy of emulation.
That, he said, the generation to come would know how to make their way in life, saying: “Some of us blundered our way through life, and in my case, I had to start all over again at age 46.”
He said the language of the book was easy to read with short chapters, describing it as user-friendly, and containing relevant topics.
Mr Whyte recommended the book as a personal counsellor and career guidance for every young person and those that are still struggling to make their way in life.
Speaking about a chapter in his book, “How to survive in a corporate environment”, the author said there were instructions and recommendations in the book that would prepare any individual for the corporate world.
“The book is telling you that there are certain things that you can do to differentiate yourself from others. There are opportunities in difficult times,” he stated.
Mr Kwarteng advised the public and anyone who would read his book to do something extra in their own time to bring in profit, saying: “You need to think outside the box.”