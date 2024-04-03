Demonstration of religious tolerance by Dr Bawumia commendable — Rev. Torto

Chris Nunoo Apr - 03 - 2024 , 12:59

The Anglican Bishop of Accra, Rev. Fr Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto has commended the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his exemplary leadership and respect towards religious leaders in the country.

He said the demonstration of religious tolerance by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was “highly commendable,” and urged citizens to continue to live together in harmony. “With your strength of humility and cordiality, I am confident that the good Lord will lead you to the expected destination in the near future,” the Bishop added.

Rev. Fr Torto made the commendation when he joined the Vice-President, other members of the government and Muslim faithful to break their fast (Iftar) at the Jubilee House in Accra last Monday.

The event was on the theme: “Upholding the virtues of gratitude, generosity, peace, unity beyond Ramadan.” The government started the celebration of Iftar at the Jubilee House in 2017, to serve as a platform where members of the Muslim community, government officials and the diplomatic corps would congregate to observe one of the most important elements of Ramadan in the country.

It has also become a shared platform where Christians, including the clergy, solidarise with their Muslim brothers during the fasting period. In attendance were the wife of the Vice-President, Hajia Samira Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu; some Members of Parliament (MPs) and the diplomatic corps; Members of the Council of State, Ministers of State and Imams.

Tolerance

Bishop Torto expressed appreciation over the existing cordial relationship and visible tolerance between Christians and Muslims in the country. He urged religious leaders to champion the virtue of tolerance among their followers, especially as the nation prepares towards this year’s general election.

The Bishop also acknowledged the efforts of the Chief Imam in maintaining peace and religious tolerance in the country, saying the Imam would always be remembered in the history of the nation.

He advised politicians to campaign with caution by avoiding actions that could incite conflicts among religious groups.

Relevance

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia described Iftar as a beautiful display of camaraderie between the two dominant religious groups in the country at the seat of government. “What we are doing in Ghana is also done in the White House in the US and the Number 10 Downing Street in the UK and other countries where they are observing iftar at the seat of government,” he said.

The Vice-President said the month of Ramadan which was the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W), was special and sacred to Muslims.

He described it as a month for reflection, unity and compassion, generosity, regular recitation of the Quran and intense supplications to the Almighty God. “It is also a period of prosperity for ourselves and our loved ones,” Dr Bawumia added.

On his election as flag bearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he said although many members and delegates of the party were Christians, majority voted for him. Dr Bawumia said the decision demonstrated the diversity within the NPP as a political party and the country as a secular state.

Sermon

In a sermon, the Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, said peace was a universal principle and a virtue to behold. He, therefore, urged all to build the nation on the foundation of care, sympathy, love, respect and justice, saying such virtues were the building blocks for sustainable peace in the country.

