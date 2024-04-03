Brig. Gen. Tei takes charge of Northern Command

Apr - 03 - 2024

Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei has assumed office as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He takes over from Brigadier General Matthew Essien, who has been appointed Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra. Until his appointment, Brig. Gen. Tei was the Deputy Chief Staff Officer in charge of Operations and Training at the Army Headquarters.



Pull-out

At a change of command and pull-out ceremony at the Command Headquarters in Tamale, the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, congratulated the new GOC on his appointment.

He expressed optimism that his wealth of experience would enable the command to achieve its mission. Maj. Gen. Onwona said the current security situation along the Northern frontiers, coupled with internal security and socio-economic threats within the command required the sustained efforts and strategies to sustain the peace and bolster development.

"The command has over the years been consistent in delivering on its core mandate and mission of conducting land operations within the Command Area of Responsibility to protect the nation’s territorial integrity to promote socio-economic development," he added.

Gratitude

Maj. Gen. Essien recounted that under his leadership, the command chalked up remarkable successes some of which included the efficient handling of conflicts and sustained deployment along the northern borders.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of the command for their unflinching support during his tenure and admonished them to accord same support and cooperation to the new GOC.

Commitment

For his part, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, said the commitment of the command was pivotal in safeguarding the area from possible threats by terrorist and violent extremist groups, particularly from neighbouring countries.

He charged the new GOC to remain focused and continue with the goods works of his predecessor.

Profile

Brig. Gen. Tei was enlisted into the Ghana Army as a Regular Armour Officer in August 1992, at the then Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment, now 153 Armoured Regiment as Troop Leader.

Among positions he held were Troop Leader, Squadron Leader, Second in Command Recce Regiment, Comd Rear Recce Regiment, GSO11 (Ops & Trg) and Staff Captain A & Q at Headquarters First Inf. Bde Group, now HQ Southern Command, and Instructor at the Ghana Military Academy.

Others are Directing Staff at the Army Combat Training School, General Staff Officer Grade One in charge of Operations and Training at the Military Academy and Training School, now Training and Doctrine Command, Director of Army Training at the Army HQ, and Deputy Director General, Plans Research and Development at the General Headquarters.

