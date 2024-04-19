Be audacious, unyielding in the face of obstacles - UniMAC graduates urged

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 19 - 2024 , 11:55

Graduates of the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC), have been urged to be audacious in their endeavours, empathetic in their dealings and unyielding in the face of obstacles.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, said they must be ready to confront challenges head-on and unleash their potential to make a significant impact in society.

He was speaking at the second congregation of graduate students of the university who completed their respective programmes of study. In all, a total of 1,303 graduated from the UniMAC-Institute of Journalism, Institute of Languages and Institute of Film and Television, with 384 of them being male and 919 females.

Recognition

Prof. Mensah said the graduates were not only being honoured for their academic accomplishments but also for their resilience, creativity and potential to make a positive change in the world.

He said their journey at UniMAC was a reminder of the transformative power of education, the search for knowledge and the pursuit of excellence. “You have not only acquired valuable skills but also cultivated critical thinking, innovation and a passion for lifelong learning,” the V-C added.

He said the role of media, arts and communication professionals was vital since they were storytellers, creators and communicators who shape narratives, inspire change and drive progress.

Prof. Mensah, therefore, advised them to use their voice, talents and skills to advocate for positive change, amplify diverse voices, and foster dialogue and understanding.

Skills acquisition

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, spoke on the importance of TVET, and said beyond the creative arts, media and communication, the integration of TVET principles does not only foster practical skills but also nurtures a mindset of creativity, problem-solving and accountability.

“Our graduates will not only be proficient in theory but will be equipped to make tangible contributions to industry and sectors that drive economic growth and innovation,” he added.

Dr Adutwum stressed the need to adopt school programmes and courses that synchronise with the current global environment. The Chief Executive Officer of the National Blood Service, Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, encouraged the graduates to embrace opportunities that came their way, believe in themselves and never lose sight of who they were and what they stood for.

“It is these experiences that have shaped you and made you the remarkable individuals you are today”, she said. Dr Owusu-Ofori said the biggest challenge ahead of them was to stay relevant, be flexible, open-minded and be able to adjust to new challenges through continuous learning, unlearning and relearning.

Awards

The Assistant Editor of Graphic Business, a member of the stable of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Charles Benoni Okine, presented a laptop donated by the company to Priscilla Amoah, for being the Best Graduating Student in Print Journalism.

Other awardees were: Martha Ohemaa, Overall Best Student, Diploma; Hannah Quansah, Best Graduating Student, HND, Bilingual Secretaryship, and Barbara Akushika Quaye, Best Graduating Student, Public Relations.