Prez Akufo-Addo has ordered VRA to curtail exporting electricity – Atta Akyea

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 03 - 2024 , 13:19

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Volta River Authority (VRA) to curtail the export of electricity to other countries in response to the ongoing intermittent power outages, popularly known as ‘dumsor’ in the country.

Ghana exports power to neigbouring countries such as Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso.

The Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, who disclosed this on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express show on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, said the directive exhibits the President’s prioritisation of domestic energy requirements over potential profits from exporting electricity.

"The President is on top of the issues, and I am even being educated that there is a command that our export of electricity to other countries should be curtailed. The President has an acute sense of the national need than making profits abroad so that is a factor that would come and help,” he stated.

He also stressed the need for redirecting electricity generated for export back into the national grid to alleviate the ongoing power crisis.

Meanwhile, Mr Atta Akyea said all major stakeholders in the energy sector will be appearing before Parliament’s Energy Committee on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The meeting, he noted, was in response to the power outages across the country.

For him, meeting all key players in the energy value-chain would allow the stakeholders to comprehensively address the issues at hand.

Scheduled to attend the meeting are representatives from Ghana Gas, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA), Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Energy Commission, and the Minister of Energy; Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, accompanied by his technical team.

