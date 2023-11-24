Akosombo Dam flood victims awarded Larweh University scholarships

Emmanuel Quaye Nov - 24 - 2023 , 17:14

Four students from Krachi West, who were affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage floods, have been offered scholarship to study at the Larweh University in Accra.

The scholarship valued at GH¢110,000 would enable the beneficiaries to be selected per their academic performance in this year’s WASSCE, to undertake undergraduate studies at the university.

This was announced by the Consultanting President at the university, Professor Goski Alabi, during a presentation of relief items to the Akosombo flood victims in Krachi West.

The donation was made by the university in collaboration with the Ghana Women Forum and Seed Mineral Company, at a ceremony held at the forecourt of the Parliament House in Accra.

Professor Goski Alabi, also a Patron of the Ghana Women Forum, said the items were donated by friends of the forum in the diaspora and philanthropists who were moved to support the victims in Krachi West because they were the most affected by the floods but had barely received any support.

Women Forum

The Ghana Women Forum was formed for the development of women and girls to make them active participants in societal development.

The president of the group, Adeline Baidoo, said prior to the presentation of the items, they met the women caucus in Parliament and discussed how to work together to help towards the development of women and girls in the country.

She said since the NGO was formed, it had embarked on projects such as in-person skills training, virtual conferences every month to empower the women and promised that it would continue to support particularly, the victims.

Receiving the items, the Member of Parliament for Krachi West, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, expressed appreciation for the gesture.

She explained that built as a resettlement community in 1964, Krachi West had been a deprived community and now needed help urgently to alleviate the suffering and impact occasioned by the floods.