Mortuary workers in Ghana to go on strike on November 29

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 24 - 2023 , 17:52

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has served notice to embark on an indefinite strike, starting on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The association in a statement dated November 20, 2023, said the action has been necessitated by the failure to resolve all grievances put forward by the workers.

The statement signed by its General Secretary, Richard Jordan, copied to the Minister of Health; Minister of National Security; Minister of Finance, Chief Executive of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and the Executive Director of the National Labour Commission said "Our position is that, all mortuary workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November, 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved."