Benkadi Kurubi Festival grand durbar - Vice-President Bawumia to grace event

News Desk Report Nov - 24 - 2023 , 20:41

A grand durbar of the annual Benkadi Kurubi Festival of the Wangara tribe in Ghana will be held on November 25, 2023, at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to climax the celebration.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to grace the occasion.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “The relevance of cultural tourism in the socio-economic regeneration of rural communities of Ghana”.

The Wangara ethnic group in Ghana celebrates the Benkadi Kurubi Festival.

The Islamic festival, which refers to light, is celebrated in November to express gratitude to God, plan for development and to make merry.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the opening, the overlord of the Wangara tribe in Ghana, Sariki Masaba Fanyinama, said this year’s event would be spectacular because it marks the silver jubilee of the revival of the festival.

More so, he said, Vice-President Bawumia and other high-profile dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion.

A number of activities have characterised the week-long festival.

These included a beauty pageant, health screening, sightseeing, sports, and cleanup exercises.

Today’s grand durbar will be held at the Presbyterian School Park at Kintampo.