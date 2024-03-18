Aglow International intercedes on behalf of Ghana

Diana Mensah Mar - 18 - 2024 , 06:31

In a fervent display of faith and patriotism, Aglow International last Saturday held its monthly intercessory prayers for the country, calling on God to intervene in factors hindering the development of the country.

The four-hour prayer session, held on the theme: “Exposed: For everything that is hidden in Ghana will eventually be brought into the open” (Mark 4 verse 22), attracted hundreds of members of the non-denominational group.

As early as 7a.m., patrons, adorned in the country’s colours, had converged on the Black Star Square in Accra to pray for God’s mercies and favour for Ghana to mark its 67th anniversary.

Amid tooting of vuvuzelas, whistles, horns and hoisting of miniature national flags, the members of the group said prayers for the executive, the legislature, the judiciary, the media and the opposition, as well as all sectors of the economy, including the energy sector.

Also, prayers were said for a transparent and peaceful conduct of the upcoming general election in December.

Thanksgiving

Leading the congregation in prayer and worship, the National Prayer Director of Aglow International, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, urged the congregation to pray and thank God for seeing them through the first quarter of the year, saying: “For three months of Pure Grace, despite the challenges the nation faces. God has preserved the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

He has been good to Ghana in all times.

Therefore, we have every cause to appreciate Him,” she said.

She said the country had come far by the grace and mercies of God and underscored the need for the congregation to continue praying for the development of the nation, stressing that it was very crucial for the country on its 67th anniversary, to thank God and appreciate Him for His faithfulness and unusual kindness towards the nation.

She said although the country had recorded some achievements, there was more to do; she, therefore, admonished Christians to pray for the country without ceasing.

Intercession

Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie sought God's intervention to expose "wicked people whose activities were plaguing the progress of the country".

Referencing Psalm 11: 3 “When the foundations are being destroyed, what can the righteous do?”, she urged the group to pray for whatever was affecting the progress of the nation even at its 67th anniversary.

The group prayed against threats of terrorism in the country, as well as the activities of vigilante groups that posed nagging security challenges for the country.

Specific prayers were said towards addressing pressing issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), bad road networks, unemployment, ethnic conflicts, social embezzlement, corruption, misappropriation and mismanagement, politicising of issues and societal indiscipline.

Security

Anointing the borders of the map of Ghana to symbolically represent the security of the country, the prayer director led the group to pray to end or prevent any internal or external forces against the country.

Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie further urged the congregation to pray to God to protect the country from negative actions that disrupted the nation’s peace and tranquillity.

"We forbid any warning of the devil against the development of this country from materialising because God is our shield," she declared.