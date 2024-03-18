Boame Ghana Foundation to empower less priviledged

Diana Mensah Mar - 18 - 2024 , 06:35

National Peace Ambassador, Clemence Gyato, has launched the project known as “Boame Ghana Foundation” in Accra to empower the less privileged in pursuit of giving them a bright and more sustainable future.

The foundation aims to address pressing issues facing remote communities and marginalised groups by bridging social gaps while promoting peace in the country.

As part of the launch, the foundation donated some assorted food items to the Teshie Children’s Home, Osu Children’s Home, the Ghana National Association for the Deaf,

Assurance of Hope for the Needy, New Life Orphanage Home, Shelter for Abused Children and the Kayaye Association of Ghana.

The items donated included bags of rice, sugar, oil, water, soft drinks, toilet rolls, canned tomatoes and home-used clothes.

Also, vehicles were presented to the Department of Social Welfare and Protection by the foundation.

The launch was graced by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu; the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu; the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines at Tarkwa, Prof. Jerry Samuel Yaw Kuma; the boxing legend, Azumah Nelson; the former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mawuena Dumor Trebarh; media personality, Abeiku Santana; the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru, and some members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Rationale

The founder of the Boameman Foundation, Clemence Gyato, said the foundation would change the lives of many and empower communities, schools and the less priviledged.

He expressed his appreciation to all who had partnered and supported the foundation to achieve its vision.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the foundation, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, thanked individuals, corporate entities and other like-minded organisations who had joined hands with the foundation for the betterment of under-served communities.

“The whole concept of “rekindling kindness” in the hearts and minds of citizens through giving items that may be new or semi-used in support of those who do not have is a positive development,” he said.

Peace

The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, said the initiative would promote peace in a number of troubled communities hence lauded Mr Gyato for the initiative.

A representative of the Social Welfare Department of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Comfort Asare, said the initiative was timely, adding that “our department is tremendously grateful for this support. I am also inspired by the concept behind the foundation’s work.”

“We look forward to working closely with Ambassador Gyato and his Board of Directors to support others in need across the country,” she added.

A former Chief Justice, Justice Georgina Wood, commended the initiative. saying,” acts of generosity, whether or not it is through donations, correlates with improved mental and physical health.”

She, therefore, encouraged all to partner with the foundation to provide support to the less privileged in the country.