Zoomlion supports Buz Stop Boys to clean parts of Accra

Graphic Online Mar - 18 - 2024 , 07:22

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., a leading waste management company, has provided support to the Buz Stop Boys, a voluntary sanitation group, for cleaning activities in parts of the capital.

The support included technical and logistical assistance such as a skip truck, shovels, tricycles (aboboya), and the deployment of Zoomlion staff to aid the group. The clean-up exercise specifically targeted the Spintex Road under bridge and its surroundings.

Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah, the Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager of Zoomlion Private Services, highlighted that while Zoomlion's primary role is city cleanliness, the vast nature of sanitation management led them to support and encourage groups like Buz Stop Boys.

"We commend their efforts and decided to provide them with technical and logistical support to enhance their work," he explained.

Mr. Acquah urged the public to utilize waste bins for waste disposal instead of dumping waste in drains. He emphasized that this behavior contributes significantly to reducing Ghana's healthcare costs and promotes tourism.

Mr. Heneba Kojo Sarfo, the Founder and Leader of Buz Stop Boys, reiterated that their group is self-motivated to address sanitation challenges by regularly conducting clean-up exercises. Starting from Kasoa, they have expanded their efforts to clean the Spintex catchment area.

Mr. Sarfo also advised against indiscriminate littering and encouraged good sanitation practices among the public. The Buz Stop Boys, initially comprising five members and now boasting over 40, are making a tangible impact with their community-driven initiative.

Their use of social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to showcase their work and engage with a wider audience has garnered attention and support, making them a positive force for change in Accra's sanitation efforts.