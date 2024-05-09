Africa’s Travel Indaba to attract 26 countries

Maclean Kwofi May - 09 - 2024 , 09:11

Exhibitors from 26 African countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s Africa's Travel Indaba (ATI) to showcase the best of the continent’s summer travel experience.

The 26 countries include Ghana, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zanzibar, and Zimbabwe.

An initiative of South African Tourism (SAT), the trade show scheduled between May 13 and 16, 2024, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, would create a platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and services.

Additionally, 120 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be hosted at the Hidden Gems Zone in collaboration with the Department of Tourism.

Pan African show

A press statement issued by the West African Office of SAT and copied to the Daily Graphic in Accra stated that the participation of 26 African countries would solidify its status as a proudly Pan-African show.

It said SAT West Africa was leveraging the upcoming Africa's Travel Indaba 2024 to showcase the best of South African summer travel experiences to West Africa. “Drawing thousands of participants, including exhibitors from various African nations and buyers worldwide, the event is not only a platform for business transactions but also emphasizes capacity building and knowledge sharing, benefiting all attendees, including smaller and emerging businesses in the industry.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 promises unparalleled value for delegates with tailored networking sessions, insights-driven panel discussions, speed marketing sessions showcasing new tourism products, a sophisticated match-making diary system, airline and tourism grading council pavilions, and a wide array of products from across the African tourism sector,” it added.

Remarkable growth

The release noted that the 2023 edition witnessed remarkable growth, with a nearly 62 per cent increase in attendance and over 1,033 exhibiting companies, attracting 8,688 delegates from 22 countries.

It contributed R451.55 million to eThekwini's gross domestic product (GDP) and R597.10 million to KwaZulu-Natal underscoring the event's significance. “The participation of 26 African countries solidifies its status as a proudly Pan-African show. Furthermore, 120 SMMEs will be hosted at the Hidden Gems zone in collaboration with the Department of Tourism.

“This year, the West Africa office will be hosting select trade and media partners on a pre-tour of the KwaZulu-Natal province, allowing them to connect directly with South African tourism suppliers and explore the perfect summer getaways for their clients,” it said.

Booming tourism industry

The release explained that Africa's Travel Indaba was a testament to the continent's booming tourism industry. With the participation of 26 African countries and a focus on fostering collaboration within Africa, the event presents a unique opportunity for South African Tourism West Africa to connect and build partnerships across the continent.