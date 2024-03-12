African youth advised to develop talents

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has advised young Africans to develop their talents to benefit from opportunities that avail on the continent.

“Do not wait for your government to create opportunities for you, harness your talents and skills as young Africans to make a living for yourself,” she emphasised,” the Senior Policy and Liaison Officer at IOM's Special Liaison Office to the AU and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Kachi Madubuko, has said.

She said Africa was yet to tap into the potential of its youth, however, she added it depended on individuals to improve on their skills and make themselves visible to the continent.

The officer was speaking at an event organised by the African Union (AU) at the ongoing 13th All Africa Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra last Sunday.

The event, which was attended by young people from across the continent, was on the theme: “Unlocking opportunities — Focus on the nexus of youth migration, mobility and development.”

Entrepreneurship

A Managing Partner of Investpad Capital in South Africa, Theodora Masango, encouraged young people to embrace entrepreneurship.

She also urged them to expand their ventures to other African countries, especially places on the continent they could travel to without visas.

"Skills development is a vital component for individuals seeking mobility, migration and trade in Africa,” adding that “individuals can also unlock their potential and contribute to their communities and drive sustainable development across the continent".

The Chief Executive Officer of Magic Carpet Studios, Ferdinand Adimefe, advised the youth to make talents their main source of livelihood.

"Your skill is the way to go. Have a personal development plan that will help you turn your talent into a main source of livelihood," he said.

Agenda

The Free Movement of Persons Lead at the AU Commission, Dr Nancy Adossi, said Agenda 2063 is Africa's development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth for over 50 years.

It also aims at achieving a more integrated and mobile Africa through the free movement of Africans within the continent, getting the youth to stay and use their skills, and trade to develop Africa.

For her part, the Director of the IOM's Special Liaison Office to the AU, Mariama Cisse, said, "We must dismantle barriers hindering youth and women in cross-border trade”.

She called for collaboration between the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the AU Free Movement of Persons in Africa Protocol.

The Regional Specialist to AfCFTA and the United Nations Development Programme, Dr Ify Ogo, said: "We need to make more demands and make what we want to be known to policy institutions for them to act on it for our benefit.

“This way, we can easily trade, travel and benefit from our skills not only in our countries, but all other African countries as well," she added.

The AU Youth Migration Ambassador to IOM, Walter Kasempa, also called for countries that had not ratified the Free Movement of Persons in Africa Protocol to do so for a more integrated Africa.

"So far, only four ratifications have been deposited by Rwanda, Niger, Mali and Sao Tome and Principe," he said.