72 Inducted into Medical and Dental Council

Emelia Ennin Abbey Mar - 12 - 2024 , 05:42

The Medical and Dental Council has inducted 72 practitioners into the council.

The inductees were drawn from the University of Ghana Dental School, Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences Dental School and some training institutions.

Sporting their white over coats and with their right hand on the chest, they took the physician’s oath, pledging to dedicate their lives to the service of humanity and to give priority consideration to the health and well-being of their patients, while maintaining respect for human life.

Responsibility

The Registrar of the council, Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, said a gravity of responsibility had now been placed upon the shoulders of the inductees.

He said the transition from being students to practitioners signified a shift from indirect patient care under the guidance of teachers to the direct and crucial responsibility of safeguarding human lives.

The registrar underscored the significance of the profession, saying the inductees now hold the power to make decisions that can determine life or death.

He expressed the commitment of the council in ensuring that healthcare standards in the country remained unparalleled.

Reflection

In a speech read on behalf of the Board Chair of the MDC, Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame, a member of the board, Prof. Dr Ernest Yorke, urged the inductees to reflect on the solemn responsibility that comes with the title they now hold.

He said the nature of their profession required empathy, humanity and a deep sense of responsibility, adding that they must advocate the well-being of their patients, address social determinants of health and promote health equity in their communities.

Prof. Nyame further reminded the new doctors of the fundamental truth at the heart of their profession such as doctor-patient relationship, while urging them to treat patients with dignity, respect and compassion.

“Empower your patients to be active participants in their own health care,” he said.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, also reminded them that they now possessed the requisite knowledge, skills and core competencies necessary for safe medical and dental practice in the country.

He said challenges confronting the healthcare sector such as claims of professional negligence, unethical behaviour and improper conduct of healthcare professionals were unacceptable.

Alhaji Adam outlined efforts undertaken by the MDC and his outfit to elevate standards in medical and dental training and practices, and to foster a healthier and more equitable society.