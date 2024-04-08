Adumasa Mankrado gets new queen mother

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 08 - 2024 , 10:44

Nana Tekyiwaa Asabea II has been enstooled as the queen mother for the Mankrado of Adumasa in the Akwamu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

Nana Asabea, 34, a nurse by profession, replaces Nana Abrewa Asabea I who due to old age had not been able to perform her traditional duties effectively. The new queen mother who currently practices as a nurse at the Classic Diagnostic Medical Centre in Accra and the Classic Home Care Inc in New York, USA, swore the oath of allegiance to the chief, queen mother and elders of Adumasa last Monday.



Background

Nana Asabea II who hails from the Nana Obiyaa Doboro family of Adumasa holds a first degree in nursing from the Garden City University in Kumasi and is currently pursuing Forensic Science at the American Intercontinental University (AIU) in the United States of America (USA).

At a short and colourful ceremony held at Adumasa to introduce her to the gathering, the Chief of Adumasa, Nana Kwao Ansah IV, was happy that the family chose the right person to succeed the old queen mother.

He said the town which was noted for peace and togetherness needed someone with a solid background who would be a unifier to spearhead the development of Adumasa. According to Nana Ansah, the new queen mother had the exact qualities needed for the stool.

“For the past few years since the old queen mother had not been able to effectively perform her duties, the family has been searching thoroughly for her replacement. To avoid any traditional error or mistake, we took our time and did a proper search until the lot fell on our new queen mother," the Adumasahene indicated.

Nana Ansah asked all and sundry to support Nana Asabea II to enable her to execute her duties since she could not do that alone without their backing. The Adumasahene urged Nana Asabea to be truthful and sincere in her dealings with the people and at the same time serve with humility.

The queen mother of the town, Nana Serwaa Ampofo Brakatu, was hopeful that the new Mankrado queen mother would live up to expectation and uphold her pledge. She wished her well and called on the chiefs and people of the town to give her their unflinching support to succeed.

Nana Asabea for her part was very grateful to the kingmakers for choosing her for such an enviable traditional position. She pledged that since the stool elders had confidence in her , she would also reciprocate the gesture and would not disappoint them.

“What I humbly need from you is your maximum support and sense of direction to enable me to perform my traditional duties effectively and efficiently. Our elders have a wise saying that the one constructing the path does not know how it meanders until his or her attention is drawn to it," Nana Asabea stated.

Nana Asabea, therefore, pleaded with the chiefs and people of the town not to hesitate to draw her attention when she went wrong in the course of performing her traditional duties.

According to her, education was the key to the development of any area and, therefore, she had the education and skill training of the youth at heart, especially the girl-child, as her priority and vision.

She, therefore, appealed to all parents to make conscious efforts to give their children at least basic education, adding she was ready to support those who needed assistance.

Present at the ceremony were the Chief of Atimpoku who is also the Benkumhene of Akwamu and Akwamu Aduanahene, Nana Kwaku Budu Akomea (V), chiefs, queen mothers of the Akwamu traditional area, elders, family and friends.

